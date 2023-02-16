Royal Mail Strikes to Continue for Another Six Months After Union Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail is facing the prospect of a further six months of strikes after UK postal workers voted to extend industrial action.

Members of the Communication Workers Union voted 96% in favor of extra walkouts in an escalation of the dispute over pay and proposed reforms to the business, the labor group said Thursday.

The ballot had a turnout of 77%, with support for strikes remaining strong nine months after workers first took action as part of the ongoing row.

The CWU has said Royal Mail wants to turn itself into a gig economy-style courier dependent on casual labor, meaning thousands of potential job losses. Royal Mail, part of International Distributions Services Plc, disputes the claims and says it has to adapt to compete in the lucrative parcels market as people send fewer letters.

The vote “is proof that postal workers will not accept their livelihoods being destroyed so that a few at the top can generate serious profits at their expense,” said Dave Ward, the CWU’s general secretary.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said the threat of more strikes would help the companies’ competitors.

Royal Mail is still being hit by disruption six weeks after a cyber incident halted international deliveries. Although most services have resumed, customers remain unable to post parcels and large letters from Post Office branches if they need a customs declaration.

Strikes planned for Feb. 16-17 were called off earlier this month following a legal challenge from the company.

Royal Mail Chief Executive Officer Simon Thompson is being recalled to parliament on Feb. 22. An appearance in front of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee in January left the panel unconvinced by his answers to questions about working conditions and allegations the company prioritizes packages over letters.

(Updates with comment from the union and the company’s response in fifth and sixth paragraphs.)

