(Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail said it will cut 10,000 jobs after projecting a full-year operating loss that it blamed partly on a series of crippling strikes.

The UK postal service, whose parent company has been renamed International Distributions Services Plc, said Friday it expects adjusted operating losses of around £350 million ($395 million), following a £219 million shortfall in the first half through September.

IDS tumbled as much as 17%, the most in 2 1/2 years, after saying it will start the process of consulting on the cuts “in response to the impact of industrial action, delays in delivering agreed productivity improvements and lower parcel volumes.”

Royal Mail is seeking to transform its business in a bid to grab a bigger share of the next-day parcels market after the coronavirus pandemic accelerated a shift toward online shopping. The company has said it needs to restructure deliveries and the workforce to address the demand changes, with a shift to rounds much later in the day for purchases booked the previous night.

Strike Costs

The proposed cuts represent about 9% of 115,000 sorting and delivery workers who have staged a series of strikes over the revamp and their demands for improved pay following a surge in inflation. Three days of walkouts in the first half cost £70 million in “direct negative impacts,” Royal Mail said. Including managers and certain other employees, the company has a staff of about 140,000.

Around half the job losses need to come by March and the rest through August, it said, though given anticipated departures, actual firings are expected to number 5,000 to 6,000. Chief Executive Officer Simon Thompson said on a call that the cuts are vital and will go ahead regardless of any union deal.

The stock has lost about two-thirds of its value this year.

The Communication Workers Union said in a statement Friday that Royal Mail was “holding postal workers to ransom” for taking industrial action.

General Secretary Dave Ward accused management of seeking a leveling down of contracts, pay and conditions that would turn the 500-year-old firm into a “gig economy-style parcel courier,” while calling for a meeting with the Royal Mail board to discuss an alternative business plan.

Further Losses

Ward told Bloomberg Thursday that the parcels market can be better addressed without abandoning current working practices, and vowed to resist the planned transformation.

CEO Thompson urged the CWU to negotiate via the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service, Britain’s state-backed mediator, but said that the right-sizing and transformation of Royal Mail are non-negotiable. Further job losses may become necessary if the strikes persist, he said.

