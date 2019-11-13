(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

A London court blocked a planned strike by Royal Mail Plc’s workers during the peak holiday season, easing concerns about possible disruptions to Christmas deliveries and sending the company’s shares up as much as 4.7%.

The world’s oldest postal service won a court injunction Wednesday against the Communication Workers Union’s proposal for a national strike. A ballot for a national walkout last month received support from 97% of members as part of an ongoing dispute over issues such as shorter working weeks, pensions and job security, before the country’s general election was set.

The threatened strike was “designed to cause maximum pain to the public both in relation to ‘Cyber Week’ and the Christmas period but also to disrupt the general election” on Dec. 12, lawyers for Royal Mail told the court Tuesday.

Cyber Week refers to the first week of December, when online retailers slash prices in a bid to bring in sales ahead of the holiday season -- a key time for postal delivery. General elections also tend to be peak trading periods for the company, because of the delivery of the political manifestos and the electorate’s postal votes.

The shares rose as much as 10.8 pence to 238.5p after Judge Jonathan Swift gave his verdict in London.

