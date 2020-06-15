(Bloomberg) -- Royalty Pharma Plc, a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties, is poised with its shareholders to price a U.S. initial public offering at or above the top of the marketed range, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based company, founded by former Lazard Ltd. investment banker Pablo Legorreta, and its existing holders plan to sell shares Monday for $28 each with the potential to increase the price and the size of the IPO, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public.

The company has marketed 70 million shares for $25 to $28 each, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At top end of the range, the offering would raise $1.96 billion.

While technology-related IPOs made a comeback last week with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. and Vroom Inc., biomedical companies have dominated the year’s offerings, with about $2.4 billion in listings slated to debut this week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the top of its marketed range, Royalty Pharma’s share sale would be the second-biggest IPO in the U.S. this year, the data shows.

A representative for Royalty Pharma declined to comment, citing the SEC quiet period.

Since its inception in 1996, Royalty Pharma deployed $18 billion through end of last year to acquire royalties from academic institutions, research hospitals and nonprofits, its filings show. Its portfolio includes treatments for rare diseases, oncology, neurology, HIV, cardiology and diabetes.

Biotech ‘Bond’

“They are looking at the entire universe of proven data which allows them to make well informed decisions around which drugs will be the most commercially successful, regardless of market cycle dynamics,” Jeremy Abelson, founder and portfolio manager at Irving Investors, said in an interview. “It’s like turning a biotech company into a bond.”

Other than Legorreta, its founder and chief executive officer, the company’s senior leadership consists of former investment bankers and research analysts.

Chris Hite, who headed Citigroup Inc.’s global health-care group for 12 years, joined Royalty Pharma in February as vice chairman. Terrance Coyne, its chief financial officer, was a biotechnology analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Its head of research and investment, Jim Reddoch, previously worked at FBR Capital Markets and Bank of America Corp. Its 11-member executive and directors board is comprised of 10 men and one woman.

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup and UBS Group AG are leading the offering. Royalty Pharma plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol RPRX.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.