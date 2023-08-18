RRJ Invests $300 Million in Yinson in Its First Malaysia Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Yinson Holdings Bhd. secured $300 million from RRJ Capital for its floating production storage and offloading vessel in Angola, marking the private equity firm’s first investment in Malaysia.

Yinson’s offshore oil and gas unit Yinson Production signed an agreement with the buyout firm Friday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The deal was announced at a briefing in Kuala Lumpur attended by RRJ Capital Chief Executive Officer and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Richard Ong.

The floating vessel is expected to become fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2025. It will have hydrocarbon blanketing and carbon capture systems as part of Yinson’s goal to build a zero-emissions FPSO, Yinson Holding’s Chief Executive Officer Lim Chern Yuan said at the briefing.

Yinson in February signed a deal with Angola-based Azule Energy for the FPSO, a contract valued at $5.3 billion.

Yinson Holdings, an energy infrastructure and technology company, aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. Its offshore production arm has an order book of $22 billion, according to its website.

RRJ, Yinson and Yinson’s Singapore-based asset management unit Farosson signed a separate agreement on Friday to collaborate on energy infrastructure and technology projects globally.

“This long-term strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in our pursuit of shaping the future of energy and infrastructure projects globally,” Ong said.

Yinson’s other businesses include electric vehicle leasing, EV charging network, autonomous public transport development, and renewable energy assets.

