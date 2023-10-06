(Bloomberg) -- RSK Group Ltd, a UK-based environmental, engineering and technical services firm, is looking for a new investor to provide preferred equity to fund its growth.

The company is seeking proposals for a £500 million ($607 million) raise from third-party sources, according to people familiar with the matter, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly. Preferred equity allows firms to access funding without increasing their debt levels, while for investors it offers the promise of juicy returns — albeit with the risk they’d be toward the end of the line for repayments if the company were to get into trouble.

The business has been growing through a slew of acquisitions. To fund its expansion, it has until now relied on debt provided by Ares Management Corp. In 2021, the US investment fund granted RSK £500 million of committed funding and £500 million in an incremental acquisition facility. In 2022, the committed portion of the Ares loan stepped up to £750 million.

“We have taken the decision that the group will fund our next stage of growth by introducing a new funding partner,” said Alan Ryder, founder and chief executive officer of RSK, in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. “After careful consideration, RSK has decided that we will achieve this by undertaking a capital raise through a preferred equity instrument.”

A representative for Ares declined to comment.

RSK recorded profits of £59.4 million in the fiscal year ending in April 2022, according to the latest available annual statements.

The group owns more than 200 businesses and offers services ranging from land management to digital, media and design. The company is aiming to double its portfolio to 400 businesses by 2030, it said in the statement.

