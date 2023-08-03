(Bloomberg) -- An antibody to protect infants against RSV, a potentially dangerous lung infection, from AstraZeneca Plc and Sanofi will be priced at $495 a shot, company officials said Thursday at a meeting with government advisers.

The shot, called Beyfortus, will be sold to the government at the lower price of $395 for the US Vaccines for Children’s program, the officials said in the meeting. The program provides immunizations at no cost for children whose families may be unable to afford them.

Beyfortus was approved last month by US drug regulators, and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is meeting to vote on recommendations for its use. Some young children may need multiple shots for protection.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.