(Bloomberg) -- RTX Corp. named insider Christopher Calio to succeed longtime Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes, whose legacy of dealmaking built the company into one of the world’s largest aerospace manufacturers.

Hayes, 63, plans to step down in May, ending a run of more than nine years as CEO. He’ll continue to serve as executive chairman, RTX said in a statement late Thursday. Calio, 50, has been the company’s chief operating officer since early last year.

The new boss will be tasked with steering the manufacturer through a costly and embarrassing recall of Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan jet engine, a marquee product that powers many of the world’s passenger planes. RTX’s defense businesses are also contending with ongoing supply chain woes as they strive to meet rising demand for missiles, air-defense systems and other hardware fueled by wars in Ukraine and Israel.

The changing of the guard comes nearly four years after Hayes engineered a megadeal to combine United Technologies’ aerospace businesses with defense contractor Raytheon. That transaction created one of the world’s largest aerospace and defense businesses, with products spanning from air defense systems to jet engines.

Calio has been a leading contender for the top job since being promoted to COO and later adding the title of president. He joined United Technologies in 2005.

“The succession plan was widely expected, but recent GTF issues left the timeline in question,” Sheila Kahyaoglu, an analyst with Jefferies, said in a note.

RTX shares rose less than 1% before the start of normal trading Friday in New York. The shares declined 19% this year through Thursday, largely since the jet-engine recall was announced in July.

Engine Oversight

Calio was president of the Pratt & Whitney jet engine division from 2020 to early 2022 following three years leading the unit’s commercial engines business. He was key in the ramp up of the company’s GTF engine, which powers about 40% of Airbus SE’s top-selling A320neo jetliner.

Among Calio’s top priorities will be overseeing the recall and repair of roughly 3,000 geared turbofan jet engines with components at risk of premature failure due to contaminated metal powder made by a Pratt subsidiary between late 2015 and early 2021. RTX has said it expects the issue to cost about $3.5 billion, mostly in the form of compensating airlines for grounding hundreds of planes per year through 2026.

“While Calio likely carries some of the negative P&W sentiment with him, we also believe investors are prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt as RTX continues to drive resolution to the powder metal issue,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Ken Herbert said in a client note.

Hayes, who joined United Technologies in 1999, served as finance chief for six years before being thrust into the CEO’s chair after the abrupt resignation of Louis Chenevert in 2014. After taking over, the new leader pledged to reshape the conglomerate to maximize shareholder value.

Hayes leaves a legacy of major portfolio changes. At United Technologies, he oversaw the acquisition of Rockwell Collins and divestiture of the Sikorsky helicopter unit. He later led the combination with Raytheon and spun off the Carrier and Otis businesses.

While Hayes has largely kept quiet about his long-term plans, he told Bloomberg in 2018 that he expected to remain in the CEO role for another three to five years from that point.

