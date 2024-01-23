(Bloomberg) -- RTX Corp. has fallen behind schedule delivering the Navy’s top air defense missile that’s meant to counter China’s “aircraft carrier killer” weapons, prompting a key House defense spending committee to block the Pentagon’s request for another $3.2 billion contract.

RTX has delivered about half of the 625 Standard Missile-6 missiles required under a five-year, $1 billion contract from 2019, according to the Defense Contract Management Agency. This year, the Pentagon wants to buy another 825 of the missiles in a five-year deal from RTX, which changed its name from Raytheon Technologies in 2023.

The agency said supply-chain delays that began during the Covid-19 pandemic haven’t been fully resolved.

“The extent to which those delays and cost impacts were fully within Raytheon’s control is not entirely clear,” DCMA said in a statement to Blomberg News. There have been delays of motors manufactured by Aerojet Rocketdyne and issues with third-tier suppliers all with unique challenges that new owner L3Harris Inc. is working to correct.

“Pending any unforeseen issues, we anticipate Raytheon will be back on schedule before” Sept. 30 as its delivery “has improved over the last two years,” DCMA said.

The SM-6 Block I/IA model is seen capable of intercepting China’s DF-21D missile, which is designed to attack US aircraft carriers, according to a US defense official who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information.

RTX in a statement said its “in direct and frequent dialogue with Pentagon officials as well as congressional defense oversight committees to mitigate the delivery impact caused in large part by delays in solid rocket motor manufacturing.” The company is working with the Pentagon and Navy to find alternate sources for the motors, it said.

Still, Rep. Ken Calvert, the California Republican who chairs the House defense appropriations committee, remains unconvinced. His panel has so far declined to approve the Pentagon’s next SM—6 procurement request, although the Senate panel has done so. The entire defense appropriations bill remains stalled on Capitol Hill.

“I believe there’s value in multi-year procurement when it’s appropriate, which is why the fiscal 2024 bill authorizes most of the other multi-year contracts requested,” he said in a statement. “But everything we approve has to be justified and scrutinized, and the fact is the performance on the previous multi-year contract for the SM-6 gives us concern” because it’s behind schedule, he said.

L3Harris said that in the five months since closing on its Aerojet acquisition “we have continued investing in facility expansions and more efficient manufacturing processes, which have already led to increases in capacity for some key programs.”

The Navy’s top readiness official, Fleet Forces Command head Admiral Daryl Caudle, surprised attendees last January at a surface warfare symposium when he scolded the industry on lax delivery performance. “I need SM-6 delivered on time. I need MK-48 torpedoes delivered on time,” he said.

Asked for an update, Caudle’s office said the SM-6 has marginally improved deliveries though it’s “not back to the required schedule.” The statement said the Navy and the Pentagon have “taken significant steps over the past year in support of this effort.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.