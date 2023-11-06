(Bloomberg) -- RTX Corp. is tapping the US investment-grade bond market to help repay a short-term loan that will cover the cost of its $10 billion share-buyback.

The aerospace and defense manufacturer is selling bonds in as many as five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 30-year fixed-rate security, may yield 1.875 percentage point above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Last month, the company announced a $10 billion share-buyback program that would begin almost immediately. The buyback is being financed with a short-term bridge loan, which RTX said would be refinanced in the “really near term” with longer-term debt, such as bonds, loans or a combination of the two.

Proceeds from RTX’s latest bond offering will be used to repay a portion of the loans under the bridge credit agreement, added the person. A spokesperson for RTX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings reduced the outlook on RTX’s rating to negative from stable due to its debt load following the share-buyback announcement.

“RTX continues to demonstrate its penchant for reducing its share count in lieu of reducing its financial leverage,” wrote Moody’s senior vice president, Jonathan Root, in a note. “The $10 billion, debt-funded ASR [accelerated share repurchase] is the latest example.”

RTX is among at least 11 issuers in the US high-grade market on Monday. Blue-chip firms may borrow as much as $40 billion this week, according to an informal survey of Wall Street syndicate desks. The issuance backdrop looks favorable, with stocks holding gains after last week’s blockbuster rally and average high-grade risk premiums unchanged at 125 basis points.

Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are managing RTX’s latest bond sale, the person said.

--With assistance from Brian Smith.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.