(Bloomberg) -- Newell Brands Inc., owner of the brands for Rubbermaid food storage containers and Sharpie markers, plans to pay off the $200 million of bonds it has maturing this year with cash, Chief Executive Officer Chris Peterson said in an interview.

The Atlanta-based company has been under pressure to boost profits, which has weighed on its high-yield credit ratings and resulted in cost-cutting measures including layoffs and closing warehouses. Still, its operations generated about $680 million of cash flow in the first nine months of 2023, and it reported about $400 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September.

“We should have plenty of cash to do that,” Peterson said, referring to the company’s plan to repay this year’s maturity.

Bigger debt maturities are ahead for the junk-rated company: In 2025, Newell has another $550 million of debt coming due, followed by $2 billion in 2026, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Newell is waiting to figure out how to manage its debt maturities beyond 2024, Peterson said. The company expects the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, though “it’s hard to predict how much and how many times and when,” he said.

A measure of the company’s indebtedness, the ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stood at 6.1 times at the end of the third quarter and remains high compared to its long-term goal of 2.5 times, according to Julie Hung, a credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Ebitda has been weak because of weak discretionary spending which hasn’t helped net leverage,” Hung said, referring to consumer spending. The company is set to post fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb. 9.

Fitch Ratings in November downgraded Newell’s unsecured notes to BB-, or three steps below investment grade, from BB. That came after a one-notch cut to Ba2, or two steps below high grade, by Moody’s Investors Service in August. S&P Global Ratings in August reduced Newell’s grade one step to BB.

Newell in recent years has been working to reduce complexity across the business, slashing the number of legal entities, IT systems and stock keeping units, or product varieties. The company is whittling down its inventory, which should help with generating more free cash, said Peterson — who became CEO in May 2023 after previous roles including chief financial officer.

This month, the company announced further changes to its organization, including its domestic retail sales team, that are expected to generate annual savings of between $65 million and $90 million before taxes. As part of the changes, Newell plans to cut office roles by about 7%.

