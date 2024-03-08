(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball’s ownership committee has approved the purchase of a controlling stake in the Baltimore Orioles by Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein and a consortium of investors in a deal that values the team at $1.73 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Rubenstein, who will be the so-called control person of the team, is pursuing the purchase from the Angelos family alongside several co-investors. They include Ares Management Corp. co-founder Michael Arougheti; Mitchell Goldstein and Michael Smith, co-heads of Ares Credit Group; Orioles legend and Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.; former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke; and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.

BDT & MSD Partners advised Rubenstein, while PJT Partners advised Arougheti, Goldstein and Smith. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised the Baltimore Orioles limited partnership.

The ownership committee comprises of a subset of MLB owners who give recommendations on deals, with a full vote by all owners set to be held later this month.

A MLB representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Rubenstein’s representative declined to comment.

--With assistance from Randall Williams.

