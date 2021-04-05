(Bloomberg) -- Senator Marco Rubio wrote a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred asking if he planned to maintain his membership at Augusta National in the wake of his decision to move this year’s All-Star Game from the state of Georgia.

“I write to ask you whether you intend to maintain your membership at Augusta National Golf Club. As you are well aware, the exclusive members-only club is located in the State of Georgia,” Rubio, a Florida Republican, wrote in the letter.

On Friday, Manfred said relocating the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was the “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.” He said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” without specifically mentioning Georgia’s new election law.

“I am under no illusion you intend to resign as a member from Augusta National Golf Club,” Rubio wrote in the letter. “To do so would require a personal sacrifice, as opposed to the woke corporate virtue signaling of moving the All Star Game from Atlanta.”

Major League Baseball representatives did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Manfred’s membership at Augusta National couldn’t immediately be confirmed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that he would not throw out the first pitch for the Texas Rangers in their home opener Monday afternoon, adding that the state will not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events.

