(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Marco Rubio will ask national security officials to review an acquisition of a social-media startup by the Chinese-owner of video company TikTok, accusing it of censoring content.

“Ample & growing evidence exists that TikTok’s platform for western markets, including the U.S., are censoring content in line with #China’s communist government directives,” Rubio said in a tweet Wednesday.

Musical.ly was acquired by one of the world’s most valuable startups, Beijing ByteDance Technology Co., for $800 million in late 2017 and soon after was merged with its TikTok app. Based in Shanghai and California and a hit in the U.S., Musical.ly was seen as a way for the Chinese company to expand abroad and to capitalize on an increasing appetite for short video.

The request from Rubio for a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or Cfius, comes as the U.S.-China trade war continues, with Chinese negotiators heading to Washington for talks starting Thursday. The U.S. blacklisted eight Chinese companies this week over alleged human rights violations.

Cfius, led by the Treasury Department, reviews foreign acquisitions of U.S. businesses for security risks. It got enhanced authority last year to scrutinize overseas investments amid rising concern about Chinese purchases of U.S. technology firms. National security officials in the Trump administration have scuttled a number of Chinese investments.

Bytedance has been under pressure from China’s notoriously sensitive censors. In April 2018, it was forced to shutter Neihan Duanzi, the popular joke-sharing app that helped launch its brand, and temporarily remove its Toutiao app from app stores.

Rubio has previously targeted Twitter Inc. for allegedly bowing to pressure from China. In June, he tweeted that the social-media company was acting as a “censor” for the Chinese government. The social-media company quickly apologized.

It would also not be the first time Musical.ly has been under scrutiny. In February, Bytedance was fined $5.7 million by the Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations that Musical.ly illegally collected information from minors.

