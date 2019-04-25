Rubis Is Said to Name Ex-Total Director as Head of Kenyan Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Rubis SCA appointed Jean-Christian Bergeron as chief executive officer of its newly acquired Kenyan unit KenolKobil Group Ltd., two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Bergeron, a former chairman of Total Kenya Ltd., will replace David Ohana, who’ll leave the company in June, said the people who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public knowledge. The unit will be renamed Rubis Energie East Africa.

Both Rubis and KenolKobil declined to comment.

The Paris-based Rubis acquired KenolKobil’s operations in six East African nations in a deal that valued the retailer at $353 million. Rubis is finalizing the process by buying out minority shareholders and intends to delist the company from the Nairobi Securities Exchange on April 26, the two people said.

