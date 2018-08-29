(Bloomberg) -- The ruble has bucked the rally in oil prices over the past year. Partly that’s because geopolitical risk has come to the fore, clouding what would otherwise be a stable outlook for Russia’s economy, according to Bloomberg Economics. The government has also been trying to break the link with crude by channeling excess energy revenue into reserves since 2017.

