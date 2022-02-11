(Bloomberg) -- The ruble is sinking, on course for its worst day in nearly two years, after the U.S. said it believes Russia could spark a conflict inside Ukraine as early as next week.

The Russian currency dropped more than 3% on Friday to 77.34 per U.S. dollar. If it closes at that level, that will be the biggest daily decline since the onset of global lockdowns after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March 2020.

U.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next Week (1)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.