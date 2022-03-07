(Bloomberg) -- The ruble was indicated as much as 25% higher versus the dollar in offshore trading on Tuesday amid disagreements between European Union governments on a move to ban Russia’s oil imports.

The move sets the ruble up for its biggest one-day gain since September 1998, but given the wide bid-ask spreads, the pricing may be indicative at best. The offshore market is the only venue to trade the Russian currency after the Moscow Exchange temporarily halted trading across all markets.

The ruble was indicated as high as 111.1091 against the greenback after closing at 138.9320 on Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The spread relative to the ask rate on the dollar-ruble pair has climbed to 9.05% from 4.46% at the end of last week, the data showed.

EU ministers are discussing broadening sanctions against Russia to include restrictions on oil and petroleum product imports. But several nations, including Germany, oppose such a move, while member states including Poland are pushing the bloc to target fossil fuels, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The ruble’s rebound was probably driven by “German pushback on oil sanctions,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Bangkok. “Whereas if the U.S. were to go it alone it would only impact 400,000 barrels per day, not nearly 5 million if the European Union joined.”

Liquidity in the ruble has dwindled after the U.S. and its allies unleashed a wave of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration is considering whether to ban Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe, at least initially, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“It’s a wild ride for the ruble but hard to see any gains being sustained in the current environment,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging-market strategist for Asia and Europe at TD Securities in Singapore. “Given that sanctions on Russia continue to intensify, and its access to financial markets is increasingly restricted, there is little reason to see why the fallout on the ruble should end anytime soon.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.