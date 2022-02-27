(Bloomberg) -- The ruble was indicated 29% lower versus the dollar in offshore trading on Monday amid fears Russia may retaliate as Western nations stepped up sanctions against the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The ruble was indicated as low as 117.8170 per dollar based on data compiled by Bloomberg, after President Vladimir Putin put the nation’s nuclear forces on higher alert as the U.S. and European allies announced plans to sanction Moscow’s central bank and cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system.

