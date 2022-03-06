(Bloomberg) -- The Russian ruble was indicated 10% lower to a record low in offshore trading amid investor concern an oil embargo will crush the country’s economy.

The currency fell to a record low 136.50 against the dollar after U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken said the U.S. and its allies are discussing an embargo on Russian oil supplies in a further retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a move that could land a crippling blow to Russia’s economy as rising oil prices simply soften the blow of sanctions already in place,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst in Sydney at City Index. “Ultimately, this will hit Russia where it really hurts.”

