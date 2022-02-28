(Bloomberg) --

Russian markets were paralyzed and traders struggled to price the ruble on Monday as the stress of Western sanctions shook the country’s financial system.

The Russian currency lost a third of its value in offshore markets at one point on Monday and hit an all-time low of 109 per dollar in Moscow. Quotes were infrequent and volatile at the start of the session, and traders warned that low liquidity was making it difficult to match buyers and sellers.

The central bank pushed back the start of ruble trading by three hours as it hoisted its key rate to 20% in an emergency move. At the local open, a massive gap formed between rubles quoted in Moscow and prices in international markets. The dislocations were unprecedented in recent memory for a market as big as Russia and underscored how trading is being upended as investors scramble to sell. The central bank canceled stock trading altogether on the local bourse on Monday.

Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

Normal volumes picked up later in the session after the central bank allowed the currency to weaken in steps to a level near the offshore rate. The ruble erased some of its loss to trade 17% weaker at 100 rubles per dollar as of 12:36 p.m. in Moscow. On the offshore market, the ruble was quoted as falling as much as 29% earlier Monday.

“There’s so little liquidity that pricing data we can see at the moment doesn’t really mean anything,” said Paul McNamara, a fund manager at GAM Investments. “People are struggling to get out of forwards because no one can tell what will happen in the next month. We think most foreigners have reduced but not eliminated their exposure.”

The Bank of Russia has stepped in to try to stabilize the currency by raising its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20%, and imposed some capital controls. It also temporarily banned brokers from selling securities held by foreigners starting Monday on the Moscow Exchange, without specifying which securities the ban applies to.

At one point on Monday, the ruble was listed at 95.4825 per dollar on the Moscow Exchange and 108.8771 in offshore quotes compiled by Bloomberg.

“The SWIFT sanctions in effect have closed Russia’s capital account,” said Peter Kinsella, global head of foreign-exchange strategy at Union Bancaire Privee in London. “This means you’re likely to end up with huge differences between offshore and onshore pricing. This is a new paradigm for the ruble.”

SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.