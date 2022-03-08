(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s ruble was quoted lower versus the dollar in the offshore market before foreign-exchange trading resumes in Moscow on Wednesday.

The currency was indicated as much as 2% weaker at 130.0999 per dollar, extending its decline to more than 5% since the Moscow Exchange said on Friday it would temporarily halt trading across all markets. The indicative bid-ask spread was 7.4% of the ask price, suggesting that there may be few actual trades.

The ruble is likely to extend losses in onshore trading as a U.S. and U.K. ban on Russian oil imports adds to the weight of recent sanctions levied against Russia. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bloomberg LP have removed Russian assets from key gauges, while Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have downgraded the nation’s debt ratings.

Read More: Russia Keeps Stock Market Shut; Ruble Trading Set to Resume

The ruble has traded in range between 111 and 177 this week, suggesting “traders struggle to price Russia’s economic collapse in an illiquid fashion,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a research note.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.