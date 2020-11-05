(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s ruble headed for its strongest level in a week as local markets reopened after a public holiday and traders caught up with a spike in oil prices and an uptick in appetite for riskier assets.

The chance of a victory for Joe Biden in the U.S. elections and the possibility of new sanctions against Russia has pressured the ruble for months, but some investors argue that the geopolitical risks are mostly priced in. Crude oil, Russia’s key export earner, surged above $40 per barrel on Wednesday when local markets were shut.

“The likelihood of tighter sanctions against Russia is unlikely to have changed,” ING Bank economist Dmitry Dolgin said in Moscow. “Russian assets remain undervalued.”

The ruble was one of the biggest gainers among emerging markets on Thursday, adding as much as 1.6% to 78.0525 versus the dollar, while local 10-year bond yields dropped seven basis points to 6.17%, the lowest level this week.

