(Bloomberg) -- The ruble is rebounding from the steep losses seen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, signaling that capital controls may be easing pressure on the currency as officials seek to counter the impact of crippling international sanctions.

The currency extended gains on Monday, advancing for a sixth straight session to close at 89.75 per the U.S. dollar, the strongest since soon after the outbreak of the war late last month.

The gains have left the ruble only about 10% lower against the greenback than it was before the invasion. It had plunged as much as 33% against the dollar in the first two weeks of the war with traders dumping Russian assets as sanctions piled up and businesses pulled out of the country.

The central bank imposed a series of measures to contain the damage from Russia’s economic isolation, including capital controls to keep cash from leaving the country. Russia has also moved toward requiring that natural-gas sales be conducted in rubles, though the major industrialized countries have rejected the demand.

The recent advance is a sign that the capital controls may be starting to work, said Brendan McKenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

“Capital controls are designed to keep U.S. dollars in the country and also to restrict rubles from being converted into dollars,” he said. “If the ruble basically can’t be sold, that’s a policy that should support the ruble and be a way to stabilize the currency against intense selling pressure.”

Monday’s gain came even as crude oil slid, a gauge of the greenback’s strength rose and Russian equities declined.

Even after the recent gains, the ruble is the second-worst performing currency this year among those tracked by Bloomberg. The advance could prove short-lived as the spot market is a fraction of what it used to be, said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex.

“I don’t think you’ll see current spot levels maintained if the offshore market came back online in its full capacity,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s an illusion. But the market has basically seized under the current restrictions.”

