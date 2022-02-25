(Bloomberg) -- The onshore ruble advanced for the first time in three days, rising from a record low as investors assessed Western sanctions on Russia that were less severe than some initial expectations.

The ruble gained about 0.6% to 84.70 against the dollar in onshore trading on Friday, pulling back from a record low of 89.60 on Thursday after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

U.S. equities saw a rally late Thursday after the U.S. held off from imposing certain measures. President Joe Biden said restrictions on currency clearing would include carve-outs for energy payments, a crucial source of revenue for Moscow, while also holding off from barring Russia from the Swift international banking network.

Markets globally have been whiplashed by Russia-Ukraine headlines this week. A benchmark for emerging equities slumped on Thursday by the most since the start of the pandemic about two years ago.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.