(Bloomberg) -- Investors in Russian assets took a skeptical stance on a threat by U.S. senators to introduce a bill that could harm the local bond market.

While bond traders caught up with the news on Wednesday, lifting yields by the most in a week, the ruble was the second-best performer in emerging markets. The currency strengthened 0.6 percent and erased its drop from the previous evening when the U.S. report came out.

Proposals for the so-called nuclear option of sanctioning Russian debt have been raised and dismissed so many times that traders no longer assume they are a real threat, even as pressure builds in Washington for lawmakers to punish the Kremlin for its alleged interference in U.S. elections. A report published by the U.S. Treasury in February concluded that the fallout from debt sanctions would be too damaging for global markets.

“There’s some OFZ selling going on, but it’s nothing dramatic so far,” said Dmitry Shagardin, chief economist at Bank Saint-Petersburg PJSC. “There are lots of factors affecting the currency. Yesterday there was a bit of panic on the news, but overnight traders calmed down when they understood it wasn’t as terrible as initially thought.”

Still, the fact that the House plans to take a five-week recess after this week means the sanctions threat could be left hanging over the market in the near term, analysts at Rosbank said in a research note. Traders will be closely watching the the finance ministry’s planned sale of 35.2 billion rubles ($558 million) of bonds on Wednesday for any sign of weakened demand, they said.

The U.S. “must make it abundantly clear that we will defend our nation and not waver in our rejection of his effort to erode Western democracy,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Bob Menendez, who are proposing the bipartisan bill, said in a joint statement. Their proposal would also would also target Russia’s energy and financial sectors.

The ruble reversed gains in late trading Tuesday, just after the senators announced the proposal, closing down 0.4 percent.

“As far as we can tell, the bill proposing new sanctions is just a proposal,” the Rosbank analysts said. “The conditions for their implementation aren’t known.”

