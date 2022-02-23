Ruble Tumbles to Lowest Since 2016 on Russian Plan for Donbas

(Bloomberg) -- The Russian ruble extended declines to the lowest since 2016 after President Vladimir Putin said he’s ordered a “special military operation” to protect the people of the Donbas separatist region.

The Russian currency fell by nearly 3.5% to 84.1 per dollar in onshore trading Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. President Joe Biden called the move “an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” and vowed more U.S. action.

“Markets are pricing an imminent invasion and an end to spin/disinformation false flags, and I cannot disagree,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note on Thursday.

The onshore moves mirrored earlier declines in the Russian currency offshore, where the ruble fell by over 4%. It is the worst performing emerging-market currency in February so far following the escalation in Ukraine geopolitical tensions.

(Updates throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.