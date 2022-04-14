(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s payment on two of its foreign bonds in rubles -- rather than dollars -- “may be considered a default” under definition by Moody’s Investors Service.

If the government fails to cure the incident before May 4, when a grace period ends, then the payment would represent “a change in payment terms relative to the original bond contracts,” the rating company said in a statement on Thursday. 

“Moody’s view is that investors did not obtain the foreign-currency contractual promise on the payment due date,” the rating firm wrote. 

The statement didn’t constitute a rating change by Moody’s. 

