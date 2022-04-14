Rubles for Dollar Debt May Be ‘Considered Default,’ Moody’s Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s payment on two of its foreign bonds in rubles -- rather than dollars -- “may be considered a default” under definition by Moody’s Investors Service.

If the government fails to cure the incident before May 4, when a grace period ends, then the payment would represent “a change in payment terms relative to the original bond contracts,” the rating company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Moody’s view is that investors did not obtain the foreign-currency contractual promise on the payment due date,” the rating firm wrote.

The statement didn’t constitute a rating change by Moody’s.

