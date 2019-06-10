(Bloomberg) -- The Conservative leadership race kicks off officially on Monday, with several candidates launching their campaigns. Boris Johnson is the favorite -- and gaining momentum -- as he hardens his stance on Brexit.

Key Developments:

Johnson told the Sunday Times he wants to renegotiate the exit deal, ripping up the backstop and withholding the divorce bill until the EU offers better terms. He won the backing of Brexit purist Steve Baker

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd says Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt can break Brexit deadlock

The pound fell 0.2%

McVey: No-Deal Only Way to Leave on Time (8:15 a.m.)

Conservative leadership candidate Esther McVey said she would use all the tools available to her to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31, and that leaving the European Union without a deal is the only way to exit on time.

In an interview with ITV, she acknowledged she is the “outsider” in the contest to succeed Theresa May, and said she doesn’t know if she will have enough support to get through the first round.

Rudd Says Hunt Is ‘Man for the Job’ (8 a.m.)

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd reiterated her backing for Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, saying he’s the “man for the job” and that only he can break the deadlock over Brexit.

“The best shot we have of breaking this impasse is for JH to use his best endeavors and his relationships with the European Union and with fellow MPs to try and break it,” Rudd told BBC radio on Monday.

Rudd described Environment Secretary Michael Gove -- whom it was speculated she would support -- as “a good, honorable person” and said it’s up to him whether he continues in the race after admitting to taking cocaine 20 years ago. She said that while favorite Johnson had an optimistic view of the future, “that’s not enough if you haven’t got a plan behind it.”

Earlier:

