(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd called on fellow lawmakers to change course and work together for a compromise solution to deadlocked Brexit negotiations.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Rudd urged politicians to “abandon outrage and accusations” and instead “engage with others and be willing to forge a consensus.”

Last week, Prime Minister Theresa May delayed a vote in Parliament on the Brexit deal she had reached with European Union leaders, due to insufficient backing. She has since struggled to win concessions from the EU that would help her sell the agreement to skeptical U.K. lawmakers.

Rudd said “we need to try something different” in order to avoid the economic pain of a disorderly exit from the EU.

An agreement can only be reached “if a coalition of those who want what’s best for this country argue a little less and compromise a little more,” she wrote.

Rudd said that she supported the agreement struck between May and the EU, but added that it might not receive enough support from other lawmakers to pass.

