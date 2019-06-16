(Bloomberg) -- The face of Brexit, Boris Johnson, is the clear front-runner in the race to become Britain’s next prime minister and he’s winning support from his defeated rivals. Yet Johnson risks criticism for his decision not to take part in a TV debate featuring the remaining six contenders on Channel 4 on Sunday evening.

Key Developments

YouGov/Sunday Times Poll put Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in lead on 24%, with Conservatives and Labour tied on 21%. Liberal Democrats were on 19%.

Esther McVey, who was knocked out of the race in the first round of voting last week, announced she is backing Johnson.

Defense Minister Tobias Ellwood, who supported Matt Hancock before he pulled out of the race, announced he will be voting for Rory Stewart in the second round of the election on Tuesday.

Channel 4 contenders TV debate to take place from 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

Rudd: Parliament Will Block No-Deal (9:39 a.m.)

Cabinet minister Amber Rudd, who is backing Jeremy Hunt in the leadership campaign, warned Johnson he won’t get away with forcing through a no-deal Brexit. Rudd told Sky News Parliament will find "a way" to stop the U.K. leaving the EU without an agreement, despite Johnson’s promises to complete the split by the Oct. 31 deadline, come what may. The Commons Speaker John Bercow is “an activist" and will ensure MPs have a say, she said.

Rudd criticized Johnson and others who aren’t ruling out suspending Parliament in order to stop MPs blocking a no-deal divorce. That would be “ridiculous" and “outrageous," she said.

Ellwood Backs Stewart, Says Johnson Fine (9:20 a.m.)

Junior Defense Minister Tobias Ellwood said he was supporting Matt Hancock in the election but is now backing Rory Stewart. While Johnson would make a fine prime minister, he should be tested in the heat of a national campaign, Ellwood said.

Labour’s Benn Says He Will Try to Stop No-Deal (9:05 a.m)

Hilary Benn, the Labour MP chairing Parliament’s Brexit select committee, said he would fight Johnson if he tried to take the U.K. out of the European Union without a deal. He said there are "one or two" options for the House of Commons to block a no-deal Brexit and attacked Tory leadership contenders who are threatening to suspend Parliament to force one through.

"It would be scandalous to try and use that to in effect shut the doors of Parliament," Benn told Sky television’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "I simply don’t think it’s going to happen."

