(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani filed a sealed response to the FBI’s seizure of electronic devices during raids on his home and office two weeks ago, shielding the document from public view.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan said he would give the lawyers a day to confer with prosecutors on potential redactions to the filing before it would be made public.

Though his formal response was filed under seal, the former New York mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump has publicly claimed that the material seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in their April 28 searches is covered by attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors have asked for the appointment of an independent special master to determine if privileged communications were taken.

A lawyer for Victoria Toensing, a Washington D.C. attorney whose mobile phone was also seized on April 28 as part of the same investigation, also filed legal papers under seal that were subject to the same order.

The devices were seized as part of an investigation into whether Giuliani violated U.S. laws against covert foreign lobbying in his efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. Giuliani has said he did nothing wrong.

