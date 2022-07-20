(Bloomberg) -- A judge in Georgia has ordered Rudy Giuliani to testify on Aug. 9 to the grand jury investigating potential interference in the 2020 election.

Giuliani, who represented then-President Donald Trump in several challenges to the election result, failed to show up at a hearing in New York that would have allowed him to fight the order, according to a court filing Wednesday in Fulton County, Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking testimony from numerous people, including Senator Lindsey Graham, as part of her probe.

