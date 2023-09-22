(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani owes more than $236,000 — and may be on the hook for more — for failing to turn over evidence and meet deadlines in a civil suit brought by two 2020 Georgia election workers he falsely accused of conspiring against Donald Trump.

The sum doesn’t include money damages that Giuliani may be ordered to pay the workers after US District Judge Beryl Howell found him liable for defaming them. A jury trial to decide what he’ll owe is set for Dec. 11 in Washington.

Howell on Friday ordered Giuliani to pay $104,256 in legal fees to cover the election workers’ costs for successfully litigating over his failure to preserve and produce documents in the case. That’s on top of $132,856 that Giuliani and his business previously were ordered to pay the plaintiffs to cover the expense of an earlier fight over evidence.

The former New York City mayor was sued in December 2021 by election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. The women faced harassment and threats after Giuliani, Trump, and other prominent conservatives promoted false claims that they helped rig the election.

Howell also said in Friday’s order that the plaintiffs could make yet another request for financial sanctions against Giuliani after they accused him this week of failing to meet a more recent set of deadlines.

A spokesperson for Giuliani did not immediately return a request for comment.

In the Washington case and other civil suits, Giuliani has complained of money troubles and said in court filings that he’s been unable to pay some legal expenses. He was recently hit with a lawsuit in New York filed by a law firm claiming he owes $1.4 million in unpaid fees.

This summer Giuliani agreed to post a $150,000 bond in Georgia after he was indicted on state racketeering charges related to the 2020 election, which includes claims related to the two election workers. Trump — one of his co-defendants in the Georgia case — recently hosted a $100,000 per person fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills.

Lawyers for Freeman and Moss haven’t said how much in damages they’ll be seeking.

The case is Freeman v. Giuliani, 1:21-cv-03354, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

