(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani and two other lawyers who helped former President Donald Trump advance baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election have been subpoenaed by the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Along with Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis were part of a legal team that spearheaded an attempt to overturn the election results. Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn also was summoned to testify by the committee.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement Tuesday.

