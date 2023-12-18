(Bloomberg) -- Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was sued again for allegedly defaming two former Georgia 2020 election workers, just days after they won a $148 million jury verdict against him for damaging their reputations.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss filed a new lawsuit Monday against Giuliani seeking an injunction to prevent him from continuing to smear them and damage their reputations.

“Defendant Giuliani’s statements, coupled with his refusal to agree to refrain from continuing to make such statements, make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment,” according to the lawsuit. “It must stop.”

The lawsuit was filed in response to comments Giuliani made both during and immediately after a trial last week in which a jury determined he must pay Freeman and Moss $148 million in damages for promoting conspiracy theories about them in relation to the 2020 election.

Freeman and Moss provided emotional testimony during the trial about how the conspiracy theories endangered and uprooted their lives.

Only hours after the verdict, Giuliani did a live interview on Newsmax “in which he repeatedly asserted, either directly or at a minimum by implication, that he was in possession of video evidence demonstrating the truth of his allegations against” Freeman and Moss, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also cited comments Giuliani made to reporters last week during the trial that what he previously said about Freeman and Moss was true.

Giuliani was found liable by US District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington in August for defaming Freeman and Moss by promoting false claims that they tampered with ballot counting. The jury trial was held to determine the damages.

Giuliani, 79, declined to testify at the damages trial, despite repeatedly saying publicly that he would do so.

