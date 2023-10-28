(Bloomberg) -- South Africa has a shot at winning its fourth Rugby World Cup. And that has the country so excited that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered to declare a holiday should the national team — the Springboks — be victorious on Saturday night.

The defending champions are vying with New Zealand’s All Blacks to be the first to win more than three titles. The only other time these two titans of rugby met each other in the final, South Africa triumphed, just a year after Nelson Mandela’s rise to power as the first democratically elected president in 1994 in a scene captured in the blockbuster movie, Invictus.

Rugby, once associated with White-minority rule, has played a symbolic and significant role in unifying the nation. The Springboks are led by their first Black captain, Siya Kolisi, and the team’s narrow victories in the run to tonight’s showpiece in Paris have galvanized people across all races — masking, for a while, deep economic and social woes.

“The 1995 nation-building project continues to run its course,” said Charles Molapisi, chief executive officer of main sponsor MTN South Africa. “South Africans are under a lot of pressure — and a Springbok victory brings joy, instills hope and brings the nation together.”

The tournament has provided a distraction from South Africa’s challenges — record power cuts, a flailing rail and ports network, unemployment of more than 30% and gaping inequality that have all helped to curb growth in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

After South Africa eliminated hosts France from the tournament in the quarterfinals, Ramaphosa joked that he was trying to call President Emmanuel Macron to console him.

“South Africans are reveling in this incredible success that our boys have achieved in Paris,” Ramaphosa told a Cape Town conference on Oct. 16, the morning after that match. “Many of them felt that we should declare today as a public holiday and I declined and I said we would only consider that when they win the finals.”

The buzz around major sports events, like the Rugby World Cup, often comes with economic windfalls, such as an up-tick in consumer spending as people crowd restaurants and pubs and buy national flags and replica team shirts.

The respite is likely to be brief, though.

Celebrations of a Springbok win won’t reverse the damaging impact of social unrest in 2021, flooding that caused havoc in the industrial province of KwaZulu-Natal and a recent outbreak of avian influenza, said Casparus Treurnicht, a portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management.

“Our consumer is still under pressure,” he said. “The ability to celebrate is diminished.”

Still, prevailing in what is likely to be a tight, bruising encounter between the world’s top-two ranked sides will be a welcome diversion for millions of South Africans from local — and global — gloom.

--With assistance from Paul Vecchiatto and Paul Burkhardt.

