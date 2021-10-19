(Bloomberg) -- A rule-breaking elderly couple enjoying China’s tourist sites have become the focus of the country’s latest Covid-19 cluster, prompting authorities to undertake a massive contact tracing and testing exercise.

China, the last holdout of several so-called Covid Zero countries seeking to eliminate the virus, is seeing yet another flareup. The resurgence -- this time in its northwestern provinces -- comes just days after China contained two separate delta outbreaks in its northeastern and coastal provinces.

The latest spate of cases has been linked to two retired university lecturers from Shanghai, who started a holiday trip with several others in early October and were found to be infected days later in Shaanxi Province, according to media reports.

The couple tested positive on Saturday during their tour, which started around Oct. 9 and included a road trip through Gansu and Inner Mongolia, according to the Global Times. A day earlier, on Friday, Oct. 15, the couple underwent batch testing in Gansu, where they were informed that their results came back abnormal.

Unprotected Travel

They left nevertheless, without informing authorities, and continued on to Shaanxi. The next day they were tested again and found to be infected. While they were waiting for that result, they traveled around the provincial capital of Xi’an and visited many scenic spots. Shaanxi province subsequently reported several infections, with Inner Mongolia and Gansu both reporting new cases on Tuesday.

While tiny in comparison to outbreaks in most countries, the cluster -- some 20 infections identified so far -- underscores the challenges of eliminating the virus. The more infectious delta variant has wreaked havoc on Covid responses across the globe. It has breached tight containment measures more often than previous strains in China, which has some of the world’s toughest defenses against Covid and responds aggressively to every new case.

Xi’an, the Shaanxi capital that’s home to 13 million people and the location of the Terracotta Army, is preparing to roll out citywide testing, according to the Global Times.

Ejina, a county in western Inner Mongolia where additional infections were found, has decided to test all residents and visitors for Covid-19 starting Tuesday.

The risk is that the outbreak may spread further. Another case was reported in the southern Chinese province of Hunan on Tuesday, more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away from the clusters in the northwestern provinces, though the person was coming from Gansu.

