King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has been checked into a hospital in Riyadh early Monday for medical tests, the second elderly ruler of an oil-rich Gulf Arab nation to be hospitalized in less than a week.

The 84-year-old monarch was undergoing medical tests at King Faisal Specialist Hospital after getting diagnosed with a gallbladder inflammation, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a statement from the royal court. There were no further details about his condition.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, was admitted to hospital on Saturday for checkups and underwent a “successful surgery” the next morning, state-run Kuwait News Agency reported. An Emiri order has been issued for the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah to temporarily assume some of the constitutional functions and duties performed by the emir.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are top producers of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Their economies are facing a double crisis from the pandemic and crude market turmoil.

King Salman broke with tradition by promoting his young son to crown prince over more senior royals and unleashed a seismic shift in the kingdom’s policies by investing him with vast powers. Mohammed Bin Salman is already the kingdom’s de-facto ruler, overseeing all of its major portfolios, including oil, defense, economic policy and internal security.

Saudi officials previously said King Salman is in good physical health and have dismissed speculation that he will abdicate in favor of his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

