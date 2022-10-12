(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals judge put on hold a lower-court ruling that struck down many of New York’s gun bans in public places as constitutional.

US Circuit Court Judge Eunice Lee granted New York Attorney General Letitia James a temporary order preventing an Oct. 6 decision by US District Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse from going into effect. A three-judge panel of the same appeals court must still decide whether to stay Suddaby’s decision for the entire appeal process.

Suddaby ruled that bans on guns on public transportations, in bars and in other public areas like Times Square were unconstitutional. The state in July vastly expanded the number of gun-free zones after the US Supreme Court struck down century-old restrictions on the issuance of concealed-carry permits in New York.

In a court filing on Monday, James said allowing Suddaby’s ruling to go into effect would lead to “confusing and inconsistent” enforcement of the law and expose “18 million New Yorkers to a heightened risk of gunfire.”

The case is Antonyuk v. Hochul, 22-2379, 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeal (New York).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.