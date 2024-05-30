(Bloomberg) -- An Indonesian court eased the minimum age limit for candidates for Jakarta governor, which is widely seen as paving the way for President Joko Widodo’s youngest son to run for the post.

The supreme court ordered a revision of election rules to allow the capital’s governor or deputy governor to be at least 30 years old at inauguration, rather than when they are nominated, according to the ruling and a report by local media Tempo. The president’s second son Kaesang Pangarep will turn 30 in December, the month after the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

Kaesang, as he’s commonly known, has already gained the backing of at least one political party to run for the post. If he is nominated, he would mirror his brother Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s path in taking advantage of a court-granted age exemption to soon become Indonesia’s youngest vice president at 36 years old.

The move could also worsen the public’s concern over Jokowi’s growing political dynasty. On X, formerly Twitter, the name of the president’s grandson Jan Ethes is trending as Indonesians discussed the court ruling. His name was also trending on the social media platform when Gibran won alongside President-elect Prabowo Subianto in the Feb. 14 election.

The court’s ruling is final and binding, but some observers said it cannot be applied retroactively as the gubernatorial nomination stages are already underway. “So the Supreme Court’s decision should be applied prospectively for future regional elections, not this year,” said Titi Anggraini, an advisory board member of the Association for Elections and Democracy, an independent, non-profit advocacy group.

--With assistance from Claire Jiao.

(Updates with comment from advocacy group in last paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.