(Bloomberg) -- The Dominican Republic’s ruling party risks being ousted after sixteen years in power in elections held Sunday.

The vote for president and congress in the Caribbean’s largest economy comes as the nation of 11 million sees a spike in coronavirus cases. Voting stations are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time and initial results are expected late Sunday.

Most polls show Luis Abinader, 52, and his Modern Revolutionary Party, or PRM, with a significant lead over former Public Works Minister Gonzalo Castillo, 59, with the incumbent Dominican Liberation Party, or PLD.

Both candidates have pledged to to maintain the business-friendly policies that helped make the Dominican Republic the fastest-growing economy in the Americas until Covid-19 left its white, sandy beaches empty of foreign tourists.

A candidate needs at least 50% of the vote to avoid a July 26 runoff. The new president will begin his four-year term on August 16.

If he wins, Abinader says he’ll seek international financing to stabilize the Dominican peso and maintain stimulus programs rolled out during the pandemic.

Castillo has touted the PLD’s strong economic track record, and said it would be unwise to risk a change of leadership during the deepest crisis in decades.

The vote is being held amid the worst outbreak of Covid-19 in the Caribbean. On Saturday, the country reported 1,036 new cases of the disease, a single-day record. During the campaign, Abinader got sick with the virus, but has since recovered.

