2h ago
Run-It-Hot, Household Finances, Black Friday: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
Joe Biden will outline his team’s post-Covid recovery plan today, with the program set to push the notion that unemployed people need jobs, not new skills
- Eight months into the pandemic, Americans’ household finances are in the best shape in decades
- The formula for retailers on Black Friday is usually pretty simple: Cut prices, stock shelves, prepare for crowds and make sure orders arrive on time. This year -- like everything in 2020 -- it’s anything but
- There’s cause to worry that revenue added by the streaming services to the existing flows from theaters, cable, and broadcast television won’t continue as streaming matures, cable and broadcast decline, and many theaters don’t survive their pandemic shutdowns
- U.S. universities experienced the biggest enrollment drop among international students in 16 years, even before Covid-19 ravaged the globe -- a sign of how the Trump administration’s immigration policies have hurt American higher education
- Capital controls have caused a surge in demand for U.S. dollars among Argentines trying to protect their pesos against devaluation
- With new restrictions and Brexit threatening to push the U.K. back into recession, the economy is probably more than a year away from recouping the staggering losses inflicted by the coronavirus
- Finally, here’s what to be on the lookout for in the world economy this week
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.