Consumer prices are surging so quickly on the euro area’s eastern fringe that Estonia is predicting a recession -- a cautionary tale for the European Central Bank as it struggles to wrest control of record inflation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While price growth in the currency bloc as a whole hit 5.8% last month, it’s more than double that in parts of the Baltic region. It’s unlikely to abate any time soon as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine generates more upward pressure -- particularly for energy.

That cocktail will probably prove too much for Estonia, whose central bank sees inflation topping 10% throughout 2022, dragging down demand and economic expansion.

“We will increase the inflation outlook most certainly -- it will have a quite substantial effect on economic activity and consumers purchasing power,” said Rasmus Kattai, who heads economic policy and forecasting at the Tallinn-based central bank. “It’s quite easy to get a slightly negative figure for this year’s growth,” he said, citing higher inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ECB agrees that Russia’s military campaign will ramp up price pressures. But for now, even under a “severe” scenario that includes tighter sanctions on the Kremlin and higher energy costs, it doesn’t envisage a recession in the currency bloc.

Indeed, policy makers signaled last week that they’re more worried about inflation than growth when announcing an accelerated withdrawal of stimulus measures, despite the conflict in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, however, there’s increasing talk of stagflation -- most recently in Germany, where a gauge of investor expectations for Europe’s largest economy plunged.

“I’d be amazed if we don’t go into a recession, here in the Baltics,” said Martins Abolins, chief economist at Citadele Banka in Riga. “The question is how deep it will be.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.