(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s main opposition party refused to concede victory to the ruling party in this week’s election, alleging the process was marred by counting irregularities.

Adalberto Costa Junior, the leader of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola known as Unita, said the party’s own polling-station records showed “brutal” discrepancies between the mandates it received by the national electoral commission and those it should have been assigned. He spoke about Unita’s parallel system created to scrutinize the vote count in a press conference.

“We can say with complete certainty that the MPLA did not win the election on Aug. 24,” said Costa Junior, referring to the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola. “Unita doesn’t recognize the provisional results announced by the electoral commission.”

Angola’s electoral commission on Thursday effectively declared the MPLA the winner of the election with 51.07% of the vote and 44.05% for Unita. The result was based on ballots counted from 97% of polling stations and the final count shouldn’t lead to any significant changes, the agency said.

Read: Angolan President Wins Second Term After Closest Vote in Decades

Costa Junior urged Angolans to remain calm. The 60-year-old also challenged the electoral agency to accept the creation of a commission with international participation to compare the polling-station records held by the electoral commission and those in possession of the political parties.

In the 2017 elections, Unita and three other opposition parties filed a legal challenge against the electoral process, which gave the ruling MPLA 61% of the vote and Unita 27%. At the time, the nation’s Constitutional Court rejected their request and upheld the outcome of the election.

Unita is a former rebel group that fought the MPLA during the 27-year civil war that ended in 2002. The MPLA has been in power in Africa’s second-biggest oil producer since the country’s independence from Portugal in 1975.

The dispute comes as Angola prepares to hold a funeral for former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos on Aug. 28. The burial will take place almost two months after dos Santos passed away at a hospital in Barcelona following a family conflict over the custody of the ex-president’s body.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.