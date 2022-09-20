(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s currency is on the cusp of a record low, as billions of dollars of promised aid from the Middle East to bolster the hard-hit South Asian nation’s finances have yet to arrive.

The rupee is about 0.4% away from 240.375 per dollar, the all-time low it reached earlier this year. The currency is among the worst performers globally in September, having fallen more than 8%.

A weakening currency may worsen Pakistan’s price pressures after inflation surged to the highest in almost five decades. The nation is also grappling with the aftermath of a series of deadly floods and needs additional funds beyond the International Monetary Fund’s $1.1 billion loan to avert a default.

“The IMF loan was more to do with sentiment and was expected to be followed by inflows from other friendly countries,” said Sana Tawfik, economist at Arif Habib Ltd. in Karachi. “These things were to materialize, but we don’t see any inflows yet.”

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar had pledged a total of $9 billion of investment and loans for the country in the last couple of months. While Saudi Arabia, as part of that aid, has already rolled over a $3 billion deposit maturing in December for one year, the three countries have yet to disburse any new investments and haven’t given a time line for when they plan to do so. Pakistan expects the amount to be received over the next twelve months.

Pakistan also expects $4 billion in funds from the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the World Bank to help boost its foreign-exchange reserves and ease the pressure on its currency.

Apart from overseas funding to boost reserves, Pakistan has also sought to clamp down on currency speculation. It is investigating eight banks for foreign-exchange speculation and selling dollars about 5%-10% higher than the market rate, according to its finance minister Miftah Ismail.

