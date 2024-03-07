(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s rupee climbed to a six-month high, extending a rally that’s made it Asia’s top-performing currency this year, as foreigners continue their purchases of local bonds ahead of the nation’s inclusion into global debt indexes.

The currency gained 0.1% to 82.7250 per dollar on Thursday, the highest since Sept. 4. It is likely to appreciate further, reaching 82.50 by end-June, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

The rupee has been among the most stable emerging-market currencies this year, leading some traders to speculate that the central bank may have used its $619 billion foreign-exchange reserves to limit the currency fluctuations. The gains don’t suggest any change in the Reserve Bank of India’s policy to curb sharp moves, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

“The RBI policy overall will not change, they would prevent any sharp moves in the rupee,” said Dhiraj Nim, economist and forex strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Mumbai. “If there is an appreciation pressure, they would absorb that money that flows in.”

Foreign inflows of $5 billion into rupee-denominated bonds have contributed to the currency’s 0.5% gain this year, ahead of India’s addition to global debt gauges. The nation’s bonds are also on watch for inclusion into FTSE Russell’s EM bond gauge, which comes up for a review at the end of the month.

A combination of “corporate repatriation flows, heavy inflows in the debt market and also weakness in the dollar,” is driving the rupee higher, said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities.

