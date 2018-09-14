(Bloomberg) -- India’s rupee and sovereign bonds climbed as slowing price pressures added to the optimism that policy makers will take steps to stem a rout in Asia’s worst-performing currency.

Consumer inflation eased below 4 percent for the first time in 10 months, according to a report late Wednesday, which followed comments from an official that the government may announce support measures after a planned review of the economy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this weekend. Local markets were shut Thursday for a holiday.

Slowing inflation is a welcome piece of news for the Reserve Bank of India, which is also under pressure to raise interest rates further to defend the currency. The data may also help improve investor sentiment toward local bonds and stocks, which have been battered amid the rupee rout.

The rupee jumped 0.6 percent to 71.7225 per dollar, adding to Wednesday’s 0.7 percent advance. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bonds dropped five basis points to 8.08 percent, similar to the decline on Wednesday.

Authorities will be aiming to manage the pace of the rupee’s weakness instead of changing its direction, Rohit Garg and Adarsh Sinha, strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a report. Viable options for that could include net open position limits, ring-fencing oil importer purchases and import duties on luxury goods, they wrote.

The currency selloff has come amid a broader emerging-market meltdown and surging oil prices -- India’s biggest pain point -- and threatens to worsen the government’s finances and impinge on companies’ borrowing costs.

To contact the reporter on this story: Subhadip Sircar in Mumbai at ssircar3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tan Hwee Ann at hatan@bloomberg.net, Shikhar Balwani

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.