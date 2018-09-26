(Bloomberg) -- India raised customs duty on products ranging from aviation fuel to footwear as it seeks to narrow its current-account deficit and support the rupee.

The taxes on 19 items, imports of which were valued at 860 billion rupees ($12 billion) in the financial year ended March, will be effective Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

A current-account deficit at a five-year high is key vulnerability for the economy and one of the reasons why the rupee has been the worst-hit in Asia amid an emerging-market rout this year. But India isn’t alone in curbing imports to shield its currency. Indonesia, which too runs a current-account gap, has raised taxes on imports of luxury goods like cars to consumer products and delayed import-heavy infrastructure projects.

While Indonesia’s rupiah has lost about 9 percent against the dollar this year, India’s rupee has dropped more than 12 percent, as rising oil prices push the nation’s trade deficit wider and fuel inflation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had asked ministries to finalize plans to reduce inbound shipments of electronic goods such as mobile-phone components and some petroleum products and capital goods, people familiar with the development said Tuesday. The plan is to reduce imports of these items by 1.5 percent to 4 percent, the people said.

Below are some of the major items that will attract higher import tax:

--With assistance from Anto Antony.

To contact the reporter on this story: Swansy Afonso in Mumbai at safonso2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jason Rogers at jrogers73@bloomberg.net, ;Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Abhay Singh, Karthikeyan Sundaram

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.