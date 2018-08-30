(Bloomberg) -- The rupee weakened to a new low as a selloff in emerging-market currencies sharpened investor focus on countries with wide current-account deficits.

The currency fell past an unprecedented 71 per dollar, and is set for the biggest monthly loss in three years. The rupee traded down 0.3 percent to 70.8925 at 9:02 a.m. in Mumbai.

The knock-on effect of weakening developing-market currencies, elevated oil prices and fears of fiscal slippage before next year’s election have combined to make the rupee Asia’s worst performer in 2018. Friday’s drop comes as traders await the release of the June-quarter growth data, which is expected to forecast expansion of 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

Indonesia’s rupiah slumped to a two-decade low, spurring intervention from the central bank as the meltdown in Argentina and Turkey raises spurred investors to avoid countries with current account deficits.

To contact the reporter on this story: Subhadip Sircar in Mumbai at ssircar3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tan Hwee Ann at hatan@bloomberg.net, Ravil Shirodkar

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.